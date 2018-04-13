Fort Wayne weekend events, April 13 – 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – You won’t be bored this weekend if you’re spending it in Fort Wayne!

Shopping-lovers, make sure to hit up the Vera Bradley, cinda b and Peg-Perego sales this weekend!

If you’re looking for a concert or show, check out The Music of Led Zeppelin presented by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Comedy Night with Tim Kidd, or the 2nd Annual Maumee, Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival!

Check out all the unique and fun-filled weekend events below.

Peg-Perego Spring Sale – Friday, April 13 @ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 14 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Peg-Perego manufactures ride-on vehicles, baby items and more. Their annual Company Store Spring Sale will offer great deals!

Admission: Free

Location: Peg-Perego Company Store, 3625 Independence Drive

Vera Bradley Annual Sale 2018 – Friday, April 13, Saturday, April 14 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 15 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Shop discounted retail prices from 40-60% off Vera Bradley handbags, purses, totes, luggage, stationary and accessories!

Admission: $5 for Friday, free both Saturday and Sunday

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

cinda b Factory Outlet Sale – Friday, April 13 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 14 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All cinda b products are proudly made in the USA, with the latest durable, poly/nylon fabrics, making them water-resistant, lightweight and machine washable. The Factory Outlet Sale will consist of factory seconds and retired styles & colors at deeply discounted prices.

Admission: Free

Location: 1530 Progress Road

2nd Annual Maumee, Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival – Friday, April 13 through Sunday, April 15

There will be a wide-range of comedy including stand-up comedy, improv, sketch comedy and podcasts across a number of venues in downtown Fort Wayne. There will be events for all ages including family events, teen+ events, and 21+ events. The events include 9 venues, 60 comics, 23 shows and three days!

Admission: Prices range from free to $70 depending on shows

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne

The Music of Led Zeppelin presented by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic – Friday, April 13 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Described as a “high-energy concert of Led Zeppelin’s timeless songs.” Conductor Richard Carsey will lead the Philharmonic, an amplified 4-piece rock band, and vocalist Randy Jackson in an exciting concert featuring 18 Led Zeppelin tunes, including “Stairway to Heaven,” “Heartbreaker,” “Immigrant Song” and “Black Dog.”

Admission: $29-$75

Location: Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre

Fridays @ 2104 Fort Wayne with Chris Worth – Friday, April 13 @ 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Chris Worth plays the keyboard while singing a variety of diverse songs from rock, country, R&B, Motown, and jazz.

Admission: Free

Location: @2104FortWayne

Historic Southside Farmer’s Market – Saturday, April 14 @ 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne’s oldest continuously operating farmers market, the historic Southside Farmer’s Market, is house in 1926 wooden market barns and celebrated as a City of Fort Wayne Historic District. Shop seasonal and locally-grown vegetables, hormone-free meat and eggs, herbs, flowers, baked goods, jams, teams and more! Live music mid-morning.

Admission: Free

Location: 3300 Warsaw Street

The Old Fort: Montcalm & Wolfe School of the Soldier – Saturday, April 14 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The French and Indiana War was a conflict involving the French with their Native allies against the English with their Native and Colonial allies. Come out this weekend and talk to the reenactors and their families who portray the people involved in this historic conflict and learn what caused their problems.

Admission: Free, but donations are gratefully accepted

Location: The Old Fort

Spring Fest: Craft Beer & Rose Tasting – Saturday, April 14 @ 4-7 p.m.

Unlimited local craft beer & rose sampling! Lucille’s BBQ food truck will be on-site! Must be 21+ to attend, and a designated driver special rate is available.

Admission: General Admission $30, VIP $50, Designated Drivers $10

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 South Wayne Street, Auburn, IN

Comedy Night with Tim Kidd – Saturday, April 14 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Tim is described just “as unpredictable as he is hilarious, always on edge but never vulgar.”

Admission: $15 in advance or $20 at the door

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club

Conservation Conversation – Sunday, April 15 @ 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A day of talks, displays and conversation about environmental issues and activities. No need to register, although an RSVP is appreciated and is required for the dinner event. Presenters from a variety of organizations will speak on the conservation of wildlife and their habitats, efforts to enhance water quality, and studying the ecology of our critters and where they live.

Admission: Talks and lunch are free, dinner is $25

Location: Keith E. Busse Alumni Center, 1528 East California Road

10th Annual Formula for Life 5K Run/Walk – Sunday, April 15 @ 1-4 p.m.

Formula for Life was founded by a USF student who was inspired to feed orphaned Haitian infants, and this event is a fundraiser to help provide for these children! Come to University of Saint Francis and run/walk for an amazing cause. The first 300 participants will receive free t-shirts, and there is a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in Fort Wayne.

Admission: $15 per person, or $12 per person with families of three or more

Location: University of Saint Francis, Hutzell (2701 Spring Street)