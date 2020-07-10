Fort Wayne Weekend Events | 7/10-7/12

The following is an overview of some of the events happening in and around Fort Wayne this weekend and in the near future, provided by Visit Fort Wayne.

Find a full list here.

5th Annual Pedal, Paddle, Play

Through Wednesday, July 15 • Fort Wayne Trails

Explore Fort Wayne’s trails by land or water and be entered to win! Register, get out on the

trails, then post your photos. Details and registration at NEIWaterTrails.com/event.

23rd Annual BBQ RibFest

Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, August 2 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Find brisket, ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, and so much more by National Award-Winning

BBQ teams from across the country to the tune of live, rockin’ blues bands.

Harvester Homecoming

Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2 • Scout Park Conference Center

Celebrate the rich history of Harvester and Navistar with an all-Harvester classic truck show, historical displays, an open test track with photo ops, and a workers reunion.

Farmers Markets in Fort Wayne

Weekly • Throughout Fort Wayne

Find fresh produce and local goods at weekly farmers markets in Fort Wayne. Find the

market that fits your schedule at VisitFortWayne.com/FarmersMarkets.

Flexhibits

Through Sunday, September 13 • Science Central

Learn about rocketry, Newton’s Laws of Motion, generators, electricity, and more with this

fun and interactive, multi-function learning environment for all visitors.