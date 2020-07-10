Fort Wayne Weekend Events | 7/10-7/12

The following is an overview of some of the events happening in and around Fort Wayne this weekend and in the near future, provided by Visit Fort Wayne.
5th Annual Pedal, Paddle, Play
Through Wednesday, July 15 • Fort Wayne Trails
Explore Fort Wayne’s trails by land or water and be entered to win! Register, get out on the
trails, then post your photos. Details and registration at NEIWaterTrails.com/event.
23rd Annual BBQ RibFest
Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, August 2 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Find brisket, ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, and so much more by National Award-Winning
BBQ teams from across the country to the tune of live, rockin’ blues bands.
Harvester Homecoming
Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2 • Scout Park Conference Center
Celebrate the rich history of Harvester and Navistar with an all-Harvester classic truck show, historical displays, an open test track with photo ops, and a workers reunion.
Farmers Markets in Fort Wayne
Weekly • Throughout Fort Wayne
Find fresh produce and local goods at weekly farmers markets in Fort Wayne. Find the
market that fits your schedule at VisitFortWayne.com/FarmersMarkets.
Flexhibits
Through Sunday, September 13 • Science Central
Learn about rocketry, Newton’s Laws of Motion, generators, electricity, and more with this
fun and interactive, multi-function learning environment for all visitors.