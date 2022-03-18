Fort Wayne Weekend Events

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships
Friday, March 18 – Saturday, March 19 • Memorial Coliseum
Be a part of NCAA basketball! Grab your tickets to catch the semifinal games Friday, and the
NABC Reese’s All-Star game and National Championship games on Saturday.
Alpaca Owners Association National Halter Show
Friday, March 18 – Sunday, March 20 • Memorial Coliseum
Free to attend, join the largest alpaca show in the U.S. with 800+ alpacas. Snap a picture at
the Alpaca Selfie Booth, see the Alpaca Costume Contest, or join in on Alpaca Yoga.
First Day of Spring
Sunday, March 20 • Promenade Park
Meet at Promenade Park to celebrate spring with a fun paper bag kite craft and spring
scavenger hunt that will have you exploring the fresh sights, smells, and sounds of spring!
FAME Festival
Sunday, March 20 • Grand Wayne Convention Center
The Annual FAME Festival gives students the opportunity to create, exhibit, and perform
works of art. Guests can also enjoy workshops, craft areas, and more!
Gun & Knife Show
Saturday, March 19 – Sunday, March 20 • Memorial Coliseum
Take in the history of collectables or browse the new selection of firearms, archery, army
surplus, survival gear and more. Attendees are welcome to buy, sell, or swap.