Fort Wayne Weekend Events

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships

Friday, March 18 – Saturday, March 19 • Memorial Coliseum

Be a part of NCAA basketball! Grab your tickets to catch the semifinal games Friday, and the

NABC Reese’s All-Star game and National Championship games on Saturday.

Alpaca Owners Association National Halter Show

Friday, March 18 – Sunday, March 20 • Memorial Coliseum

Free to attend, join the largest alpaca show in the U.S. with 800+ alpacas. Snap a picture at

the Alpaca Selfie Booth, see the Alpaca Costume Contest, or join in on Alpaca Yoga.

First Day of Spring

Sunday, March 20 • Promenade Park

Meet at Promenade Park to celebrate spring with a fun paper bag kite craft and spring

scavenger hunt that will have you exploring the fresh sights, smells, and sounds of spring!

FAME Festival

Sunday, March 20 • Grand Wayne Convention Center

The Annual FAME Festival gives students the opportunity to create, exhibit, and perform

works of art. Guests can also enjoy workshops, craft areas, and more!

Gun & Knife Show

Saturday, March 19 – Sunday, March 20 • Memorial Coliseum

Take in the history of collectables or browse the new selection of firearms, archery, army

surplus, survival gear and more. Attendees are welcome to buy, sell, or swap.