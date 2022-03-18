Fort Wayne Weekend Events

By
Ian Randall
-
Photo supplied/Visit Fort Wayne

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships
Friday, March 18 – Saturday, March 19 • Memorial Coliseum
Be a part of NCAA basketball! Grab your tickets to catch the semifinal games Friday, and the
NABC Reese’s All-Star game and National Championship games on Saturday.
Alpaca Owners Association National Halter Show

Friday, March 18 – Sunday, March 20 • Memorial Coliseum
Free to attend, join the largest alpaca show in the U.S. with 800+ alpacas. Snap a picture at
the Alpaca Selfie Booth, see the Alpaca Costume Contest, or join in on Alpaca Yoga.
First Day of Spring

Sunday, March 20 • Promenade Park
Meet at Promenade Park to celebrate spring with a fun paper bag kite craft and spring
scavenger hunt that will have you exploring the fresh sights, smells, and sounds of spring!
FAME Festival

Sunday, March 20 • Grand Wayne Convention Center
The Annual FAME Festival gives students the opportunity to create, exhibit, and perform
works of art. Guests can also enjoy workshops, craft areas, and more!
Gun & Knife Show

Saturday, March 19 – Sunday, March 20 • Memorial Coliseum
Take in the history of collectables or browse the new selection of firearms, archery, army
surplus, survival gear and more. Attendees are welcome to buy, sell, or swap.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here