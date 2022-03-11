Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Blippi The Musical

Friday, March 11

Embassy Theatre

Sing and dance along with Blippi The Musical! Kids will love learning about the world around them with their favorite energetic and loveable character Blippi.

https://www.visitfortwayne.com/current/event/blippi-the-musical/31150/

Clue

Friday, March 11 – Saturday, March 26

Arena Dinner Theatre

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, figure out who, where, and with what in the hilarious murder mystery with familiar characters like Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard.

https://www.visitfortwayne.com/current/event/clue/29813/

The Great Train Connection

Friday, March 11 – Sunday, March 13

Botanical Conservatory

Put on your conductor hat and step into the world of miniature trains, winding through tiny cities and lush landscapes, learn how trains have helped develop Fort Wayne as we know it.

https://www.visitfortwayne.com/current/event/the-great-train-connection-at-the-botanical-conservatory/31244/

Shipshewana on the Road

Saturday, March 12 – Sunday, March 13

Memorial Coliseum

Treat yourself to a day of shopping unique trinkets and treasures at this gift, food, and craft show. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else.

https://www.visitfortwayne.com/current/event/shipshewana-on-the-road/29817/

Mark Your Calendars for NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball

Friday, March 18 – Saturday, March 19

Memorial Coliseum

See the best talent and teams in all of Division III battle for a national championship. Get your tickets for this exciting 2-day, 3-game event, and be a part of the Madness.

https://www.visitfortwayne.com/ncaa/