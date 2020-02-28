Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 2/28-3/1/20

Some entertainment on the ice, and a chance to plan for warmer days, make up this weekend’s events and activities in Fort Wayne. The following are some highlights collected by our friends at Visit Fort Wayne:

Disney on Ice – Dream Big

Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1 • Memorial Coliseum

Experience high-flying jumps, breathtaking skating, and lovable Disney friends like Anna,

Elsa, Moana, Miguel, Rapunzel, and all of your favorites at this unforgettable event.

Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show

Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1 • Memorial Coliseum

Find more than 650 exhibitors showcasing the latest in home and garden products, plus

seminars by expert designers and landscapers as well as a petting zoo, and adoptable pets.

Down the Line 14

Saturday, February 29 • Embassy Theatre

Attend this one-night musical tribute featuring five local female performers and bands as

they celebrate the music and artists that inspired them.

Northern Indiana Golf Show

Saturday, February 29 – Sunday, March 1 • SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse

The largest golf show in Northern Indiana. Find state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf Simulators

and a demo driving range to sharpen golfers’ strengths and pinpoint their weaknesses.

Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have

Sunday, March 1 • Embassy Theatre

Having appeared on Late Night and The Tonight Show, the hilarious Nate Bargatze is selling

out shows all across America in anticipation of his first solo, one hour Netflix special.