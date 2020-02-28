Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 2/28-3/1/20

Some entertainment on the ice, and a chance to plan for warmer days, make up this weekend’s events and activities in Fort Wayne. The following are some highlights collected by our friends at Visit Fort Wayne:
Disney on Ice – Dream Big
Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1 • Memorial Coliseum
Experience high-flying jumps, breathtaking skating, and lovable Disney friends like Anna,
Elsa, Moana, Miguel, Rapunzel, and all of your favorites at this unforgettable event.
Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show
Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1 • Memorial Coliseum
Find more than 650 exhibitors showcasing the latest in home and garden products, plus
seminars by expert designers and landscapers as well as a petting zoo, and adoptable pets.
Down the Line 14
Saturday, February 29 • Embassy Theatre
Attend this one-night musical tribute featuring five local female performers and bands as
they celebrate the music and artists that inspired them.
Northern Indiana Golf Show
Saturday, February 29 – Sunday, March 1 • SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse
The largest golf show in Northern Indiana. Find state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf Simulators
and a demo driving range to sharpen golfers’ strengths and pinpoint their weaknesses.
Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have
Sunday, March 1 • Embassy Theatre
Having appeared on Late Night and The Tonight Show, the hilarious Nate Bargatze is selling
out shows all across America in anticipation of his first solo, one hour Netflix special.