Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 2/21-2/23/20

A big name in Country Music headlines the weekend events and activities for Fort Wayne this week. Here’s a list of the most talked-about attractions from Visit Fort Wayne:

Lee Brice

Friday, Februay 21 • Clyde Theatre

See this two-time CMA, ACM, and Grammy Song of the Year nominee live. Known for his

energetic, soulful shows, Lee Brice brings his hits alive in concert.

Fort Wayne Ballet Youth Company presents “The Jungle Book”

Saturday, February 22 • Arts United Center

Join Mowgli and his friends on their adventures and introduce your family to the world of

ballet with these 30-minute performances. Meet the dancers after each show.

Fort Wayne Derby Girls Game 2

Saturday, February 22 • Memorial Coliseum

Jam-packed with hard-hitting action and family fun for all ages, come see the Fort Wayne

Derby Girls face the Roller Derby of Central Kentucky in game 2 of their season.

Fort Wayne Women’s Expo

Saturday, February 22 • Memorial Coliseum

Enjoy a day of spa treatments, fashion shows, and wellness talks, plus sample tastings at

cooking show demonstrations from a unique mix of artisans, boutiques, and experts.

2020 Bridal Extravaganza

Sunday, February 23 • Grand Wayne Convention Center

Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s best wedding professionals showcasing

cakes, flowers, and décor, plus wedding gown fashion shows and Dream Day Giveaways.