Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 2/21-2/23/20

A big name in Country Music headlines the weekend events and activities for Fort Wayne this week. Here’s a list of the most talked-about attractions from Visit Fort Wayne:
Lee Brice
Friday, Februay 21 • Clyde Theatre
See this two-time CMA, ACM, and Grammy Song of the Year nominee live. Known for his
energetic, soulful shows, Lee Brice brings his hits alive in concert.
Fort Wayne Ballet Youth Company presents “The Jungle Book”
Saturday, February 22 • Arts United Center
Join Mowgli and his friends on their adventures and introduce your family to the world of
ballet with these 30-minute performances. Meet the dancers after each show.
Fort Wayne Derby Girls Game 2
Saturday, February 22 • Memorial Coliseum
Jam-packed with hard-hitting action and family fun for all ages, come see the Fort Wayne
Derby Girls face the Roller Derby of Central Kentucky in game 2 of their season.
Fort Wayne Women’s Expo
Saturday, February 22 • Memorial Coliseum
Enjoy a day of spa treatments, fashion shows, and wellness talks, plus sample tastings at
cooking show demonstrations from a unique mix of artisans, boutiques, and experts.
2020 Bridal Extravaganza
Sunday, February 23 • Grand Wayne Convention Center
Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s best wedding professionals showcasing
cakes, flowers, and décor, plus wedding gown fashion shows and Dream Day Giveaways.