Fort Wayne weekend events: 2/14-2/16/20

Romance, recreation, and rock are on the slate of events for Fort Wayne this weekend. Here is a look at some of the activities going on in the Summit City, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale
Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16 • Memorial Coliseum
Find more than 56 exhibitors from all over Indiana and Michigan all under one roof,
showcasing incredibly low prices on boats, personal watercraft, accessories, and more.
Matilda the Musical
Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, March 1 • Arts United Center
Enjoy this captivating tale of an extraordinary little girl as the Fort Wayne Youtheatre
reveals the power of imagination in this Tony award-winning musical.
Love Notes
Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab
The Fort Wayne Ballet presents tales of love in this heartfelt performance. Hors d’oeuvres
and beverages available before the show, as well as a VIP option to complete your night.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club Sings Broadway
Saturday, February 15 • Embassy Theatre
Enjoy one-of-a-kind arrangements in this tailor-made performance of Broadway’s most
popular tunes as the Purdue Varsity Glee Club joins the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
KISS End of the Road Tour
Sunday, February 16 • Memorial Coliseum
Based on huge fan demand, Rock ‘n Roll legends KISS come back for “The Final Tour Ever” to wow audiences in these last legs of their final tour.