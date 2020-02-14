Fort Wayne weekend events: 2/14-2/16/20

Romance, recreation, and rock are on the slate of events for Fort Wayne this weekend. Here is a look at some of the activities going on in the Summit City, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale

Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16 • Memorial Coliseum

Find more than 56 exhibitors from all over Indiana and Michigan all under one roof,

showcasing incredibly low prices on boats, personal watercraft, accessories, and more.

Matilda the Musical

Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, March 1 • Arts United Center

Enjoy this captivating tale of an extraordinary little girl as the Fort Wayne Youtheatre

reveals the power of imagination in this Tony award-winning musical.

Love Notes

Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab

The Fort Wayne Ballet presents tales of love in this heartfelt performance. Hors d’oeuvres

and beverages available before the show, as well as a VIP option to complete your night.

Purdue Varsity Glee Club Sings Broadway

Saturday, February 15 • Embassy Theatre

Enjoy one-of-a-kind arrangements in this tailor-made performance of Broadway’s most

popular tunes as the Purdue Varsity Glee Club joins the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

KISS End of the Road Tour

Sunday, February 16 • Memorial Coliseum

Based on huge fan demand, Rock ‘n Roll legends KISS come back for “The Final Tour Ever” to wow audiences in these last legs of their final tour.