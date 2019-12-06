Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 12/6-12/8

Music is on the menu for this week’s lineup of weekend activities in the Summit City, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

The Odd Couple – Female Version

Friday, December 6 – Saturday, December 21 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Enjoy dinner and a show! Neil Simon revised his original play, now featuring two female

roommates who invite their girlfriends over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit and utter hilarity.

Frozen Jr.

Friday, December 6 – Sunday, December 15 • First Presbyterian Theater

Bring the whole family to catch the Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s productions of Frozen Jr., the beloved story of love and acceptance between two sisters, Princess Anna and Queen Elsa.

Le Chic Holiday Market

Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop the 2019 Le Chic Holiday Market, featuring more than 100 unique vendors at the

Memorial Coliseum! Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Christmas on the Farm

Saturday, December 7 • Salomon Farm Park

Celebrate Christmas at Salomon Farm Park this weekend! Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides,

dog sled demos, live farm animals, Holiday vendors, and a visit from Father Christmas.

Mark Your Calendars: Straight No Chaser

Tuesday, December 10 • Embassy Theatre

Indiana a capella favorites, Straight No Chaser, return to the Embassy Theatre on their Open Bar Tour! Tickets are nearly sold out—reserve your seat soon.