Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises nearly $195,000

The Alzheimer’s Association raised $194,291 as part of the in person walk at Parkview Field and those watching online and walking in their own neighborhoods.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, our volunteers and each and every participant who joined us this weekend – whether in person or at home,” said Abby Geha, manager, Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “While the in-person event looked different than in years past, we heard from so many participants that coming together again – even with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place – meant a lot to them, especially after such a challenging year.”

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with more than 11 million family members and friends providing care to those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana, that includes more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 215,000 caregivers.

You can donate to the walk through the end of the year here.