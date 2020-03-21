Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial closes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road has closed for the next several weeks out of concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Commander Greg Bedford says “with so many older staff members and older visitors, we feel like we do not want to put anyone at risk of being infected with the virus.”

The closure is expected to last until April 15th.

He adds the group has also canceled their March 29th tribute to all Vietnam Veterans at the Shrine. The 29th is National Vietnam Veterans Day.

The Memorial’s outside grounds will always open 7 days a week.