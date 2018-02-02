Fort Wayne UNITED video pleads for end to local violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): “It could’ve been me.”

That’s the message of a new video sponsored by Fort Wayne UNITED, which aims to reduce homicides among the city’s black male population.

Michael Joyner of the Fort Wayne Police Department and Iric Headley, director of Fort Wayne UNITED, were just two of many who shared stories in the powerful video about the impact homicides have had on the community.

There were 41 homicides in Fort Wayne and Allen County last year. Many remain unsolved.

Mayor Tom Henry launched Fort Wayne UNITED in an effort to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys.