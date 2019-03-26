Fort Wayne UNITED partners with Shambaugh & Son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne UNITED is partnering with Shambaugh & Son, L.P. in an effort to provide higher wage employment opportunities.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement Tuesday.

Due to continual growth, Shambaugh is hiring for fabrication and welding positions at their Fire Protection Fabrication Facility.

Shambaugh approached Fort Wayne UNITED to discuss partnering solutions in an effort to both fill their employment needs and to assist Fort Wayne UNITED’s mission by helping provide opportunities through collaborative efforts.

Fort Wayne UNITED agreed to recruit their participants to fill up to 40 job openings at a starting wage of $14 per hour.

After hired employees complete a four-month soft skills and workplace expectations class, the employee’s hourly rate will increase to $15 per hour.