Fort Wayne UNITED to launch basketball league

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed, Fort Wayne UNITED, and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne are launching Fort Wayne UNITED’s Late Night Basketball League. The league focuses on providing teens and young adults with a positive, structured and safe environment while exposing them to much more than basketball.

The program launch is from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The program will run each Saturday evening through March 25 at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Avenue.

According to a press release, Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative designed to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help ensure the safety of all residents with a focus on black men and boys.