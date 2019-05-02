Fort Wayne UNITED adds additional job fair dates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne UNITED is adding additional job fair dates.

The May Spring Job Fair will be held at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

Additional job fair dates at the same time and location have been added, and include June 13, July 11, August 8 and September 12.

Easterseals Arc, Byron Health Center, Goodwill Industries, D&W Fine Pack and Fort Wayne Metals are some of the employers who will be represented at the job fairs.

During the fair on May 9, C1 Truck Driver Training will be in attendance. No experience is necessary to begin CDL training with C1 to become a professional truck driver.

Those seeking employment are encouraged to bring their resume.