Fort Wayne unemployment falls to 2.9%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne area’s unemployment rate is below 3%.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the Fort Wayne metro area, which includes Allen, Wells, and Whitley Counties, had a 2.9% unemployment rate for August.

The Fort Wayne labor force includes more than 222,000 workers, which is 5,000 more than at this time last year, and the area labor market has grown by a little over 2%.

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.3%. Every county in northeast Indiana is below that average. The one with the best unemployment rate is Wells County at 2.5%.