Fort Wayne trash service to see price increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s going to cost more for trash and recycling services in Fort Wayne.

The Board of Public Works has approved a $2 per month increase in the fee that 110,000 households pay for the service, and that also means a new company will be doing the picking up. The News-Sentinel reports the new rates go into effect on January 1st as long as the City Council gives the contract their approval.

The new bill for single-family households will be $12 a month for just trash service. Recycling costs a little extra, and a little more than 80% of Fort Wayne households participate in the optional additional program.

Red River Waste Solutions of Austin, TX will be taking over the services.