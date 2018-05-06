Fort Wayne Trails Fundraiser set for May 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In celebration of the newly completed sections of the Pufferbelly Trail, Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. is partnering with teds market to host a fundraiser.

Located at teds market, 12628 Coldwater Road, the event will include lawn games, music and other activities available for all ages. A Silent Auction will be held in the pavilion.

Teds market will also host a hog roast dinner, with 10% of sales going to Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. for trail development activities.

Guests are welcome to take part in a bike ride of the new trail sections, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Life Bridge Church Trailhead, 12719 Corbin Road.

The event is free to attend, and aims to raise awareness and funds for additional trail development.