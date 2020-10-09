Fort Wayne Trader Joe’s now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After years of people calling for it, a popular grocery chain has finally opened in Fort Wayne.

Trader Joe’s opened its first Fort Wayne location at the Jefferson Pointe shopping center this morning at 8am.

The so-called “fresh format” grocer, owned by parent company Aldi, has more than 500 locations nationwide and features low-cost natural and organic products, plus unique items that are hard to find at more well-known retailers.

The Fort Wayne location marks the third Trader Joe’s to open in Indiana, and a number of people were actually so excited for the store’s grand opening that they camped out overnight.