Fort Wayne to receive $50M in COVID relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will be getting $50-million in federal COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The City Council last night discussed creating a special bank account to hold the money, at least until they can figure out where to spend it. The cash can only be used on things like small business and nonprofit relief, infrastructure work, help to refill drained city accounts, or pay boosts for essential workers.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Mayor Tom Henry will have to work up the official spending plan for Council approval, and details on that plan have not yet been released.