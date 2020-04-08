Fort Wayne to receive 20K face masks from Chinese sister city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Fort Wayne has received its first two shipments of surgical masks from sister city Taizhou, China.

A total of 8,000 masks have so far been delivered, with the city expecting to receive a total of 20,000 masks, and will be given to the Allen County Department of Health for further distribution to emergency service workers and long-term care facilities.

“During this current COVID-19 outbreak we have been in close communication with all of our Sister Cities,” says J. Michael McAfee of Fort Wayne Sister Cities International, Inc. “Our friends in Taizhou have been quick to assemble and send surgical masks to Fort Wayne in an effort to help medical professionals and our most vulnerable people from catching and spreading this virus in our community.”