Fort Wayne to “paint the town blue” for NCAA tourney

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Downtown Fort Wayne might look a little blue this week.

Eleven Fort Wayne buildings will be changing their exterior lighting to blue to celebrate the upcoming NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be holding its quarterfinal and semifinal rounds at the Memorial Coliseum on March 20th and 21st.

Tickets are on sale now.

The D-3 Men’s Basketball trophy is also available from 10am to 4pm today for fans to take a photo with at the Fort Wayne Visitors Center, the Memorial Coliseum, or at Manchester University’s Physical Education and Recreation Center.

Fort Wayne will also host the NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional Finals March 28th-30th.