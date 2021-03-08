Fort Wayne to offer new Rental Assistance program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): The city of Fort Wayne has established a new emergency assistance program to help renters who are struggling to pay rent and utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted beginning this morning.

The program is only available to applicants who rent apartments, homes, or other residential units within Fort Wayne city limits.

“Many families who are renting their homes or apartments in our community are facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelly Lundberg, director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “This program will help supplement the great work already being done by our non-profit partners to help keep people in their homes.”

Fort Wayne received more than $8-million in funding for the emergency rental assistance program from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The city says the program will help with past-due rental payments and up to three months of future payments. It would also cover past due utility bills and up to 12 months of future expenses, such as electricity, gas, water, and sewer.

To learn about income eligibility levels and to apply, click here. Residents may also call 317-552-1463, but the city says online registration is quicker.