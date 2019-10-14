Fort Wayne to host NCAA DI Women’s Basketball regional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne, Indiana will be hosting the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Regional for the first time.

The two-day regional will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 28 and 30, 2020. The event will be hosted by Visit Fort Wayne, Purdue Fort Wayne and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15. All-session tickets for the Fort Wayne Regional will allow the holder to attend both semi-final games on Saturday, March 30 and the regional championship on Monday, March 30.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can visit the NCAA tickets website by clicking here.

The estimated economic impact is $1.2 million for the event.

CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, Dan O’Connell says “For the first time, Fort Wayne will be host to the DI Women’s Basketball Regional. As we continue to build on Fort Wayne’s sports heritage, we are excited to delight the NCAA and attendees with Fort Wayne’s signature hospitality. We hope the community will join us in celebrating the DI Women’s Basketball Regional on March 28 & 30.”