Fort Wayne to host National Housing and Redevelopment Conference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The North Central Regional Council of NAHRO members, vendors and partners from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin, will join together in Conference on April 30 – May 2, 2018 at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.

The NCRC NAHRO Conference is designed to inspire and engage professionals in the housing, community development, finance, government, and social services industries, in collaboration with residents, to create attainable and sustainable housing and communities for vulnerable families and individuals.

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority (FWHA) will serve as the lead public housing agency in the coordination and execution of the regional conference. FWHA serves as an instrumental agency within the public housing sector in identifying opportunities to strengthen affordable housing and community development through innovative research analysis, advocacy, professional development, and ethics.

“We appreciate the opportunity to host such an important conference and highlight our wonderful community,” said FWHA CEO and executive director, George Guy. “We look forward to hearing from our colleagues around the region and identifying new ideas that we can introduce to the Fort Wayne community and our residents”, he added.

On May 1st at 8:30am, Carl S. Richie, Jr. who currently serves as President of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), will be serving as the first Keynote Speaker. Richie is the first former public housing resident and second Commissioner to lead NAHRO in its 85-year history. Previously, he served as NAHRO Senior Vice President, two terms as the Parliamentarian to the NAHRO Board of Governors and Vice President for NAHRO’s Commissioners Committee. He was raised in the Rosewood Public Housing Development in Wichita Falls, Texas. His firsthand knowledge of public housing fuels his passion and commitment to improving the quality of life for public housing residents. He has been a leader in improving public and affordable housing as well as strengthening housing ties to education, job skills, and better healthcare.

On Wednesday, May 2nd at 8:30am, Joseph P. Galvan, HUD Midwest Regional Administrator, will deliver the second keynote address. Galvan was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Midwest Regional Administrator in the Chicago Regional Office in Dec. 2017. Mr. Galvan returns to this role as he was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve in this capacity from 2001 to Jan. 2009. He is responsible for the oversight and delivery of HUD programs across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. He serves as HUD’s liaison to elected officials, congressional delegations, city managers, associations, and stakeholders.