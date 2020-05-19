Fort Wayne to focus CARES Act funding on shelter for those in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced today plans for the city to put federal funding toward providing shelter for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

As part of the recent CARES Act, the City will receive around $1.7-million in emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. In the first phase, the City plans to address an immediate need for shelter for people experiencing homelessness or for those who need to quarantine but cannot safely do so in their own home.

“Now more than ever, our community must pull together and help our neighbors in need,” said Mayor Henry. “These much-needed federal dollars will be put to work quickly to help ensure residents have a safe place to sleep at night, as well as provide our shelters with critical supplies.”

Services and projects include: