Fort Wayne Teen Safe After Vehicle Stops On Railroad Crossing In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teenager’s fortunate to be safe after his vehicle stalled on a DeKalb County railroad crossing. It happened early Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Kevin Pineda-Guachichullca was traveling south bound on County Road 59 in the 4800 block where he made a turn and his vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. He exited the vehicle and called 911. A train later collided with his vehicle while it stuck was on the railroad tracks. The vehicle not drivable and was towed from the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. Further details into the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.