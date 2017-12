FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One last shot.

That’s one way to sum up Fort Wayne teenager Addison Agen’s run on NBC’s The Voice, as the nationally-televised singing competition enters the final round tonight.

Agen, 16, is one of four finalists vying for $100,000 and a big recording contract. Audience votes determine the winner; the show airs tonight at 8 on NBC, with the winner announced tomorrow night.

There are a number of viewing parties planned throughout Fort Wayne for both episodes.