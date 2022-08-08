Fort Wayne teen injured in Steuben County bicycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Clear Lake Police responded to CR 700 E and West Clear Lake Drive, located in the town of Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.

Initial reports indicate that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by 36-year-old Joshua Presley from Angola, was northbound on CR 700 E and approaching the intersection at West Clear Lake Drive when a bicycle operated by a 16-year-old male from Fort Wayne failed to yield the right of way while turning onto CR 700 E.

The teen was treated at a local hospital and then flown to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.