Fort Wayne teen continues run on “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen performed as part of the “Top 11” last night on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Addison Agen goes to Concordia Lutheran High School, but for the past few weeks she’s had another focus: winning the nationally-televised singing competition. She performed Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” last night on NBC:

You can vote to keep Agen alive in the competition, which features a grand prize of $100,000 plus a recording contract, right now on the show’s website.

Those moving on to the next round will be announced tonight at 8pm.