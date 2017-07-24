Fort Wayne tech company plans expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A high-tech facility in Fort Wayne could be getting a big expansion, with hundreds of additional jobs planned.

The Harris Corporation operates out of a 240,000-square-foot building on West Cook Road, and the building’s owners have filed for a tax abatement on a $7.5-million expansion that would add another 200,000 square feet.

The News-Sentinel reports that Harris, which makes aerospace products like satellite components, already employs about 500 people, with the company saying the extra space would allow for more growth, and potentially “hundreds” of more jobs.

The abatement, if approved, would lower taxes on the improvements by a little less than $1.3-million.