Fort Wayne teachers chosen for “Teach Plus” fellowship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Teach Plus, a national non-profit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in policy and practice has named two Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) teachers, Chris McGrew and Jean Russell, as Fellows of the inaugural Indiana Teach Plus Policy Fellowship.

The Indiana Teaching Policy Fellowship is a highly selective leadership opportunity for 20 outstanding teachers looking to deepen their knowledge of education policy and gain a voice in decisions that affect students and the teaching profession.

During the twelve-month program, Fellows will look to magnify the impact they have in their classrooms through personal interactions with education leaders and opportunities to advocate for policies around key statelevel issues, such as the creation and expansion of career pathways for teacher leaders. The new Fellows come from across the state and teach in a variety of urban, suburban, and rural districts.

Of the 20 educators, four come from the Fort Wayne area, five come from central Indiana, four teach in northern Indiana, and seven teach in rural areas around the state. The Fellows are leaders in their K-12 schools and communities and have been recognized for their outstanding instruction.

McGrew and Russell, both teachers at Haverhill Elementary, were selected from more than 70 applicants. McGrew teaches special education in the Learning Center, grades K-5, and has been with the SACS district for two years.

“It is an honor to be part of the Indiana Teach Plus Policy Fellowship,” said Chris McGrew. “I believe that decisions regarding the education of our young students should come from -more- Preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities. teachers working diligently each and every day to provide the best instruction we can to our students. I want to use this opportunity to be a voice for the teachers in SACS and throughout the state.”

Serving the SACS district for more than 22 years, Jean Russell is the Literacy Instructional Coach at Haverhill and is the 2016 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

“It is an honor to be a part of the first cohort of statewide Teach Plus Fellows in Indiana,” said Russell. “As the 2016 Indiana Teacher of the Year, I’ve been able to travel around the state and meet amazing educators. I believe lasting change in education must come from teachers, and I am excited to advocate for teachers and students as a Teach Plus Policy Fellow.”

Other area teachers selected include Carmen Napolitano of Fishers High School in Fishers, Abby Taylor of Geist Elementary in Fishers, Dominique Barnes of Mabel K. Holland in Fort Wayne, Robert McKerr of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Jessica Carlson of Garrett Middle School in Garrett, Liz Martin of Goshen Middle SChool in Goshen, Brittany Snyder of Northside Middle School in Muncie, Megan Bilbo of Noblesville High School in Noblesville, and Allison Larty of Noblesville High School in Noblesville.