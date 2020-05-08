Fort Wayne Subaru donates $30,000 to Allen County SPCA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area car dealer is giving the Allen County SPCA a big financial boost.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne is donating $30,000 to the animal shelter as part of the dealership’s annual “Share the Love” effort. Manager Dave Moser tells WOWO News why the Allen County SPCA was chosen:

“(We wanted) to make a difference in their organization, and little did we know how timely that would be due to the whole COVID-19 (pandemic). Our initial expectation was somewhere in the $25,000 range. We had a larger amount of support than we had planned on.”

Allen County SPCA director Jessica Henry tells WOWO News where the money’s going:

“$30,000 pays for the spaying and neutering of all of our animals, it feeds all of our animals for the entire year,” Henry says.

Last November and December, $300 of every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased was donated to a host of charitable partners, chosen by each customer. Also, $5 from every oil change during the event was donated to the dealership's chosen charity.