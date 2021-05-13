Fort Wayne student among 2021 Presidential Scholars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A high school senior from Fort Wayne is among this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholar honorees.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced 161 high school seniors across the country were given the honor this year, including Kobe Chen, who attends Homestead High School.

Honorees will get an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. this summer, to be presented a special medallion at a White House ceremony. The program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top students since it was created in 1964.

You can find a full list of honorees here.