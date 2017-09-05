Fort Wayne strip club “curfew” bill tabled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A measure that would’ve forced strip clubs and other “sexyally-oriented” businesses in Fort Wayne to close between midnight and 7am is dead, for now.

The Fort Wayne City Council tabled Russ Jehl’s proposal on a 5-4 vote Tuesday night. Jehl argues that a vast majority of police calls to such businesses happen between midnight and 3am, and his proposal would make things a little safer in those areas.

The News-Sentinel reports that Councilman Michael Barranda made the suggestion to table the bill, at least until the Council has time to meet with club owners and discuss any problems they had with Jehl’s proposal.

Republicans Paul Ensley, Tom Didier, Jason Arp, and Tom Freistroffer also voted to table the measure.

The bill will be tabled indefinitely, unless five Council members decide to revive it.