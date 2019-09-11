Fort Wayne sports attendance remains strong

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne continues to be a strong city for minor-league sports.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps set a new single-game attendance record for the 2019 minor league baseball season this year, with 9,266 fans showing up at Parkview Field for the team’s annual Fourth of July game.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say it was the biggest crowd in franchise history. The TinCaps also had the second-highest attendance in the Midwest League.

As for the Fort Wayne Komets, they had the highest average attendance of any team in the ECHL this past season, clocking in at just under 7,700 per game, which is almost double the ECHL’s average attendance.

The Ks take the ice for their 68th season on Saturday, October 12th. You can hear Fort Wayne Komets games all season long on WOWO.