Fort Wayne to spend $25-million on road projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s going to be a lot of road construction in Fort Wayne from now until winter.

Mayor Tom Henry announced on Twitter that the city’s Public Works Division will be spending almost $25-million on about 500 road improvement projects.

Henry says many of them will be happening in neighborhoods throughout the city, calling them the “backbone” of Fort Wayne and saying it’s “critical” that the city invest in projects that have a lasting and meaningful impact.

Henry says the City has committed $100 million over the past four years toward improving streets, sidewalks, and the city’s trail network.