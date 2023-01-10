Fort Wayne Spacemen set to honor Donald Kidd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Donald Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department, who passed away unexpectedly in September.

RELATED: FWPD mourning loss of 17-year veteran of the department

The Don Kidd Memorial games will be played on January 13 and 14 at the Parkview Icehouse. Players will wear special “DK” jerseys. All proceeds from a jersey auction will go to the Don Kidd Memorial Fund and be used to offset costs for future Spacemen players.

The team says that “Kidd’s dedication to his country, community, and family made an impression on us all”.