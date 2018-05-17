Fort Wayne sees drop in vacant retail space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The amount of vacant retail space in Fort Wayne is shrinking.

A study done by the Zacher Company found that the amount of empty retail space in the Summit City dropped by 14% over the past year, according to the Journal Gazette.

In all, the rate of empty space is at 11.1%, which is still a little more than 1.5-million square feet. It’s the third-straight drop and the lowest rate Fort Wayne has seen since 2009.

It’s not all good news, however, as a big part of the decrease is due to already-existing vacant spaces being demolished, as opposed to those spaces being filled.

The southeast part of town has the most available retail space, at about 30%, while northwest Fort Wayne has the least amount at about 4%.