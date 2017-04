FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Winter’s over, which means plants are growing, and so are potholes.

The City of Fort Wayne is asking for the public’s help in finding the worst spots, according to our Partners in News at ABC21.

You can report any problems by calling 311 within the city limits, or by visiting the city’s website, which we have a link to here.

The city says the effort includes any patch jobs that were done over the winter, as THAT work was just temporary.