Fort Wayne Schools to provide free lunches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will once again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children (SFSPC.)
Meals are served Monday through Friday, except Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.
This will provide free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. To ensure all children receive proper nutrition throughout the year, SFSPC reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.
Below are the locations for lunch and snack pick-up.
|Allen County Public Library
Lunch & Snack Pick Up
6/5 – 7/28
|
|Georgetown Library
6600 E. State Blvd.
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
|Hessen Cassel Library
3030 E. Paulding Road
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
|Little Turtle Library
2201 Sherman Blvd.
L: 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
|Main Library
900 Library Plaza
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
|Pontiac Library
2215 S. Hanna St.
L: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
S: 2:30–2:45 p.m.
|Shawnee Library
5601 Noll Ave.
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:45–3 p.m.
|Tecumseh Library
1411 E. State Blvd.
L: 12–1 p.m.
S: 3–3:15 p.m.
|Waynedale Library
2200 Lower Huntington Road
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 3–3:15 p.m.
|Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation
Lunch Pick Up
|
|McMillen Lifetime Sports
3900 Hessen Cassel Rd.
L: 12:15–1:15 p.m.
6/5 – 7/21
|Hamilton Park (Y-care)
1601 Jessie Ave.
L: 11-11:30 a.m.
6/5 – 7/28
|FWCS Sites: Breakfast Pick Up
6/5 – 6/23
|Northrop High School
7001 Coldwater Rd.
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
|North Side High School
475 E. State Blvd.
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
|Snider High School
4600 Fairlawn Pass
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
|South Side High School
3601 S. Calhoun St.
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
|Wayne High School
9100 Winchester Road
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.