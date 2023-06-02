Fort Wayne Schools to provide free lunches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will once again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children (SFSPC.)

Meals are served Monday through Friday, except Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.

This will provide free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. To ensure all children receive proper nutrition throughout the year, SFSPC reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.

Below are the locations for lunch and snack pick-up.