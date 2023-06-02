Fort Wayne Schools to provide free lunches

By
Eva Hallman
-
Photo Supplied/Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will once again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children (SFSPC.)

Meals are served Monday through Friday, except Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.

This will provide free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. To ensure all children receive proper nutrition throughout the year, SFSPC reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.

Below are the locations for lunch and snack pick-up.

Allen County Public Library
Lunch & Snack Pick Up    
 6/5 – 7/28  		  
 
 
Georgetown Library  
6600 E. State Blvd.  
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. 
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m. 		 Hessen Cassel Library  
3030 E. Paulding Road  
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. 
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m. 
Little Turtle Library  
2201 Sherman Blvd. 
L: 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. 
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.  		 Main Library  
900 Library Plaza  
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. 
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m. 
Pontiac Library  
2215 S. Hanna St. 
L: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 
S: 2:30–2:45 p.m.  		 Shawnee Library  
5601 Noll Ave.  
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. 
S: 2:45–3 p.m. 
Tecumseh Library  
1411 E. State Blvd. 
L: 12–1 p.m. 
S: 3–3:15 p.m.  		 Waynedale Library  
2200 Lower Huntington Road  
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. 
S: 3–3:15 p.m. 
Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation
Lunch Pick Up     		  
 
 
McMillen Lifetime Sports  
3900 Hessen Cassel Rd. 
L: 12:15–1:15 p.m.  
6/5 – 7/21 		 Hamilton Park (Y-care) 
1601 Jessie Ave. 
L: 11-11:30 a.m.  
6/5 – 7/28 
FWCS Sites: Breakfast Pick Up    
6/5 – 6/23 
Northrop High School 
7001 Coldwater Rd.  
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m. 		 North Side High School 
475 E. State Blvd.  
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m. 
Snider High School 
4600 Fairlawn Pass  
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m. 		 South Side High School 
3601 S. Calhoun St.  
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m. 
Wayne High School 
9100 Winchester Road 
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here