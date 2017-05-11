Fort Wayne school honored for food drive efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An elementary school in Fort Wayne is being honored for its charity efforts.

For the fourth straight year, Indiana Village Elementary School has won an annual food drive contest to help the US Postal Service’s annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, collecting almost 2,700 pounds of food this year.

So, the United Way, National Association of Letter Carriers, and Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County are celebrating the school and its students today.

The United Way’s David Nicole tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that the school’s efforts “encourage us all about the future of our community.”