FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Students at Portage Middle School in Fort Wayne had to be evacuated due to the smell of gas in the building.

A school employee told WOWO News this morning the students were moved to Lindley Elementary School next door shortly before 7:30am while employees searched the building for the source of the smell.

The students were allowed back in the school shortly before 8am, after an all-clear was given. Another school employee tells WOWO News nothing was found in the search.