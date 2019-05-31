Fort Wayne restaurant to help Ohio tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Barbeque restaurant is headed to help out in Dayton, Ohio.

The National Weather Service says an EF-4 tornado is what devastated Dayton Monday night, leaving thousands without power and many homeless. That means the victims and volunteer workers need food, so Lucille’s Barbeque is sending a crew to help.

The restaurant’s General Manager tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they initially considered Celina, where an EF-3 tornado killed one and injured seven, but were told that “Operation BBQ Relief” could do more good in Dayton.