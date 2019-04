FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There were only minor injuries after a van drove into a Fort Wayne restaurant yesterday afternoon.

The van drove into the private party area of the Golden Corral restaurant on Distribution Drive at about 3:30pm.

Nobody was in the room, according to police.

The driver of the van was hurt and a gaping hole was left behind by the crash, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the restaurant was able to stay open for business.