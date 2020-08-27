Fort Wayne residents weigh in on Climate Change study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nearly 70% of Fort Wayne area residents believe that climate change is real… but what they think causes it is another story.

According to a study released today by the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute, which you can read in full here, and a breakdown of Fort Wayne specific data that you can read below, only a third of area residents think climate change is caused by human activities including greenhouse gas emissions.

11% of those who responded to the study say they “don’t know” if climate change is occurring.

The study says climate change is expected to bring more “extreme heat” and “extreme precipitation” events per year to the Fort Wayne metro area, with the number of them increasing exponentially by 2050 unless emissions are drastically reduced.