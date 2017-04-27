Fort Wayne residents continue to deal with power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): About 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne are still in the dark after storms pushed through last night and caused widely scattered outages.

I&M Spokesman Tracy Warner tells WOWO News it could be a while before everyone’s back up and running:

“We do expect to have the vast majority of customers back on by 11pm. Of course, many customers will be restored before then.”

The main cause for the outages was the storm’s powerful winds, which sent many trees straight into power lines. About 4,300 Indiana Michigan Power customers in and around town were affected by last night’s storms.

Warner says customers can also sign up for the company’s “On the Go” alert service for outage updates sent directly to your phone.