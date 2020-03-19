Fort Wayne resident wins on “Wheel of Fortune”

MUNCIE, Ind. (Network Indiana): While most college students on spring break were either at, or at least thinking about, the beach or the ocean, the ocean helped a Ball State University student win thousands of dollars Tuesday night.

Christian Dixie, a freshman from Fort Wayne studying journalism, was on the game show’s “College Week” episode Tuesday night. He told host Pat Sajak he’s been watching “Wheel of Fortune” since he was nine months old.

After dominating his competition, Dixie made it to the final round. With the category of “place” and just an “e” and an “n” showing up on the puzzle, Dixie guessed the letters “c,” “w,” “v,” and “a,” filling out the majority of the puzzle. He quickly guessed the correct answer, “Wavy Ocean,” winning an extra $37,000.

“Just watching the show, you just know,” Dixie said of what he attributed his good performance to. “It’s almost intuitive.”

Overall, Dixie won $65,000 on the show.