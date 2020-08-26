Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to activate as cooling shelter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission at 301 W. Superior St. will activate as a cooling center this week in response to high temperatures sweeping through our area.

The Mission says it will be in use as a cooling center beginning Thursday, Aug. 27th, and will be open seven days a week between 7am and 6pm. This comes after the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory was activated as a cooling center for Aug. 25th and 26th.

At the Rescue Mission, overflow sites have been set up to reduce crowding and maintain social distancing. Masks will be required. If you don’t have one, a mask will be provided.

Heat index values today and tomorrow are expected to be in the mid-90s.