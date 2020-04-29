Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Spring Gala is on – with a high tech twist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The annual Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Spring Gala is going forward, but this year, it will be a Facebook Live event and will feature an online auction that will allow anyone interested to participate. Normally, the Gala is held at the Grand Wayne Center.

According to Blake Douglas, Director of Marketing for the Rescue Mission, this year’s online auction kicks off Thursday, April 30th at 6:00 P.M. and runs through Sunday, May 3 at 6:00 P.M. You can check out the auction items and place bids in the link found here.

The Rescue Mission will also have a Facebook Live Streaming event on Friday, May 1st from 7 PM to 8 PM from Sweetwater Sound to promote the live auction and give the audience the opportunity to take part in “Fund the Need” – a special time every year during The Spring Gala that raises support for The Rescue Mission’s Charis House, which is their ministry that focuses on women and children in need. You can join the Facebook Live Stream here.

For more information or donation opportunities, please visit The Rescue Mission Website.