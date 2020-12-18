Fort Wayne Rescue Mission preparing for busy Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This is known as the season for giving, and not many know that as well as the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

CEO and Senior Pastor Donovan Coley says workers are preparing to serve the Rescue Mission’s second-largest holiday meal on Christmas Eve, with plans to serve more than 2,500 carry-out meals to the homeless and working poor between noon and 3pm on December 24th at their location at 404 E. Washington Blvd.

“For most of us, Christmas is a time for celebrating,” Coley said. “But for many of the poor and homeless in our community, Christmas is just another day without food or shelter. A simple meal can provide warmth and comfort to someone experiencing hunger or a homeless crisis.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s meal will be served as a carry-out only. The pandemic is also expected to cause an increase in need.

The meal is free and open to all members of the community, made possible through local donations.